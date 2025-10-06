Coach Dan Campbell said Monday that Arnold (shoulder) will be sidelined for "a long time," Colton Pouncy of The Athletic reports.

Arnold initially injured the shoulder in the Lions' Week 4 win over the Browns. He played through the issue in Sunday's win over the Bengals but aggravated the shoulder and is now looking at an extended absence. It's unclear if it's a season-ender for the second-year cornerback, but the Detroit cornerback depth chart has been rocked by injuries. Arnold joins fellow starter D.J. Reed (hamstring, IR) and key backup Khalil Dorsey (concussion) on the shelf. Campbell said Dorsey is also looking at a multi-week absence. Rock Ya-Sin and Tre Flowers are going to have to assume major roles in the secondary.