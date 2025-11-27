Lions' Terrion Arnold: Making return on Thanksgiving
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Arnold (concussion) is active for Thursday's Week 13 tilt against the Packers.
Arnold suffered a concussion in Week 10 against Washington and missed Detroit's subsequent two games. The second-year cornerback has since cleared the NFL's concussion protocol and will return to action Thursday. Arnold should return to his starting slot, thus sending Rock Ya-Sin back into a rotational role.
