The Lions placed Arnold on injured reserve Monday, and the cornerback is scheduled to undergo season-ending surgery on his right shoulder later this week, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Arnold was previously sidelined for Weeks 11 and 12 due to a concussion, but he made his return to action in the Lions' 34-27 loss to the Packers on Thanksgiving Day. He recorded four solo tackles in the contest, but at some point along the way, he suffered an aggravation of the same shoulder injury that kept him out for Weeks 6 and 7. The Lions will send the 22-year-old in for surgery with the hope that it provides a more permanent fix for the recurring shoulder problem. He'll close out the 2025 campaign with 31 tackles, eight pass breakups and one interception over eight games.