Lions' Terrion Arnold: Officially ruled out
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Arnold (shoulder) has been ruled out ahead of Monday's game against the Buccaneers, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.
Coach Dan Campbell stated Tuesday that Arnold wouldn't play, though his status wasn't made official until Saturday. The Lions will be without four starters in their secondary in Monday's matchup.
