Lions' Terrion Arnold: Opens week with DNP
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Arnold (concussion) was listed as a DNP on Wednesday's estimated practice report.
Arnold is in the league's concussion protocol, which prevented him from playing in the Lions' Week 11 loss to the Eagles. A return to practice would indicate that he is progressing through protocol, though he would need to be cleared by an independent neurologist in order to play Sunday against the Giants.
