Arnold (hamstring) was not listed on Wednesday's estimated practice report.

Arnold did not play in any of the Lions' preseason games due to a hamstring injury. However, his absence from Wednesday's estimated report indicates he's fully recovered from the injury and is on track to play in Sunday's NFC North clash against the Packers at Lambeau Field. The 2024 first-rounder played a prominent role in the Lions' secondary during his rookie campaign, finishing with 60 tackles (47 solo), 10 pass defenses and one fumble recovery across 16 regular-season games.