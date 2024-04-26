The Lions selected Arnold in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 24th overall.

Arnold was widely expected to get drafted sooner than this, so it's arguably a steal for Detroit even though they traded up from the 29th selection. Cornerback has been a problem for years in Detroit and the 2023 season was no exception, so even if Arnold is a mere CB2 type for the Lions he would still make a significant impact. Then again, Arnold might have legitimate CB1 upside, especially with defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn on hand as one of the best cornerback coaches in the league. Although a bit skinny at 6-feet, 189 pounds, Arnold projects well in any coverage type and from any corner position after taking leading the Alabama secondary the last two years. He should be able to win a Week 1 starting role in Detroit.