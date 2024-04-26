Share Video

Link copied!

The Lions selected Arnold in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 24th overall.

Arnold was widely expected to get drafted sooner than this, so it's arguably a steal for Detroit even though they traded up from the 29th selection. Cornerback has been a problem for years in Detroit and the 2023 season was no exception, so even if Arnold is a mere CB2 type for the Lions he would still make a significant impact. Then again, Arnold might have legitimate CB1 upside, especially with defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn on hand as one of the best cornerback coaches in the league. Although a bit skinny at 6-feet, 189 pounds, Arnold projects well in any coverage type and from any corner position after taking leading the Alabama secondary the last two years. He should be able to win a Week 1 starting role in Detroit.