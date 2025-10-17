Lions' Terrion Arnold: Returns to practice Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Arnold (shoulder) was a limited participant in Friday's practice, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
Arnold was expected to miss Monday's game against the Buccaneers due to a shoulder injury he sustained during the Lions' Week 6 loss to the Chiefs. He sat out of Thursday's practice, but his ability to participate in Friday's session indicates that he is progressing in his recovery, and the 2024 first-rounder appears to have a chance (albeit a slim one) to play against Tampa Bay.
