Lions' Terrion Arnold: Ruled out for Week 12
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Arnold (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Giants, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Arnold was unable to practice all week after suffering a concussion in Week 10, and he'll miss his second straight contest. With Arnold sidelined last Sunday night, Amik Robertson and Rock Ya-Sin handled the vast majority of cornerback snaps for Detroit.
More News
-
Lions' Terrion Arnold: Sits out practice again Thursday•
-
Lions' Terrion Arnold: Opens week with DNP•
-
Lions' Terrion Arnold: Won't play against Philadelphia•
-
Lions' Terrion Arnold: Remains in concussion protocol•
-
Lions' Terrion Arnold: Won't return Sunday•
-
Lions' Terrion Arnold: Full practice Wednesday•