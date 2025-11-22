default-cbs-image
Arnold (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Giants, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Arnold was unable to practice all week after suffering a concussion in Week 10, and he'll miss his second straight contest. With Arnold sidelined last Sunday night, Amik Robertson and Rock Ya-Sin handled the vast majority of cornerback snaps for Detroit.

