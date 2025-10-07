Arnold's second opinion on his injured shoulder revealed that the injury is not as severe as the Lions originally thought, and he's not expected to need season-ending surgery, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Schefter adds that Arnold could return at some point in October, as he's still expected to miss some time. It's still welcomed news for the Lions after coach Dan Campbell stated Monday that Arnold would be sidelined for "a long time." Arnold will be needed with D.J. Reed (hamstring) on injured reserve and Khalil Dorsey (concussion) expected to have an extended absence.