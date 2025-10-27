Head coach Dan Campbell said Monday that Arnold (shoulder) will return to padded practice Tuesday, Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News reports.

Arnold missed the Lions' two games prior to the Week 8 bye due to a shoulder injury that he aggravated in Week 5 against the Bengals. His return to practice is a positive sign in his recovery, but Arnold's practice participation over the coming week provide clarity on his chances of playing against the Vikings on Sunday. The Lions' secondary is dealing with multiple injuries, including Rock Ya-Sin (lower body), Avonte Maddox (hamstring) and Kerby Joseph (knee).