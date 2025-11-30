Arnold recorded four solo tackles in Thursday's 31-24 loss the Packers.

The cornerback returned for the first time since Week 10 after working through a concussion and played 17 defensive snaps, while backup Rock Ya-Sin saw nine. D.J. Reed and Amik Robertson led Detroit's cornerback room in snaps for the game, with 54 and 59, respectively. Now that Arnold is back, though, he should continue to play a role, as he has eight pass breakups on the year.