Arnold (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Eagles.

Arnold entered the league's concussion protocol during the Lions' Week 10 win over the Commanders, which caused him to miss all three practices during Week 11 prep. A return to practice would indicate that he's progressing through the league's protocol, though he would have to be cleared by an independent neurologist in order to play against the Giants in Week 12. Rock Ya-Sin will likely start at outside corner Sunday in Arnold's absence, and Nick Whiteside and Avontae Maddox could also work with the Lions' first-team defense if Amik Robertson (hamstring) is also ruled out.