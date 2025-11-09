Lions' Terrion Arnold: Won't return Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Arnold (concussion) has been ruled out for the remainder of Detroit's game Sunday versus the Commanders.
Arnold won't return after sustaining a concussion in the first half of Sunday's matchup. The 22-year-old will now enter the league's concussion protocol, and Rock Ya-Sin and Nick Whiteside should see increased action in Arnold's absence.
