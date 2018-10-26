Lions' Theo Riddick: Absent from practice again
Riddick (knee) isn't participating in the open portion of Friday's practice, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Unable to practice throughout the week, Riddick seems to be headed for a second straight absence when the Lions host the Seahawks on Sunday. Kerryon Johnson got most of the snaps on passing downs last week, but Ameer Abdullah also had a small role.
