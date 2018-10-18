Lions' Theo Riddick: Absent from practice again

Riddick (knee) isn't participating in practice Thursday, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Since Riddick wasn't known to have suffered an injury in the Lions' last game Week 5 against the Packers, the extent of his knee issue isn't fully known, though Birkett notes that the running back seemed to be favoring his left leg Thursday at the team's facility. In any case, Riddick's back-to-back absences to begin Week 7 preparations don't bode well for his chances of suiting up Sunday in Miami. If Riddick is forced to sit out his first game of the season, Kerryon Johnson and Ameer Abdullah would likely handle most of the backfield reps on passing downs.

