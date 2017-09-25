Lions' Theo Riddick: Bottled up by Falcons
Riddick didn't log any carries but secured four of nine targets for 38 yards during Sunday's 30-26 loss to the Falcons.
Riddick usually sees at least some work on the ground, considering the last time he didn't receive a carry in a game he was healthy was in Week 5 of 2015. However, this lack of carries isn't much of a red flag in regard to his outlook going forward relative to most other tailbacks since Riddick's rushing acumen isn't his primary fantasy draw. Rather, it's his proficiency as a pass-catcher out of the backfield that makes him an appealing option, particularly in PPR formats. From that end, Riddick was a heavily-used outlet for QB Matthew Stafford on Sunday who trailed only Golden Tate in targets (11). Barring injury, look for Riddick to continue in this role moving forward.
