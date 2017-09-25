Play

Lions' Theo Riddick: Bottled up by Falcons

Riddick didn't log any carries but secured four of nine targets for 38 yards during Sunday's 30-26 loss to the Falcons.

Riddick usually sees at least some work on the ground, considering the last time he didn't receive a carry in a game he was healthy was in Week 5 of 2015. However, this lack of carries isn't much of a red flag in regard to his outlook going forward relative to most other tailbacks since Riddick's rushing acumen isn't his primary fantasy draw. Rather, it's his proficiency as a pass-catcher out of the backfield that makes him an appealing option, particularly in PPR formats. From that end, Riddick was a heavily-used outlet for QB Matthew Stafford on Sunday who trailed only Golden Tate in targets (11). Barring injury, look for Riddick to continue in this role moving forward.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories