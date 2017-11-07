Lions' Theo Riddick: Busts big play in Lambeau

Riddick secured all four of his targets for 62 yards and rushed five times for 11 yards during Sunday's 30-17 victory over the Packers.

On third and long with the game nearly secured, Detroit thwarted the Packers' all-out blitz by dumping a screen pass to Riddick, who then busted out for a 63-yard gain -- which led to another Lions score that essentially sealed the victory. Outside of this single explosive play, however, Riddick gained minus-one yard on his three other receptions and mustered only 2.2 yards per carry on his rushing attempts. With that said, Riddick could still earn more playing time going forward after Ameer Abdullah fumbled twice Monday. In fact, the Lions' Week 10 matchup against the Browns -- who've allowed a league-low 2.9 yards per carry -- is seemingly set up for Riddick to garner more work than he has on a game-by-game basis this season.