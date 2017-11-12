Lions' Theo Riddick: Catches touchdown in Week 10 win

Riddick rushed four times for 35 yards and caught all three of his targets for 12 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 38-24 win over Cleveland.

Riddick's biggest plays came on an explosive 21-yard run and an eight-yard receiving score. His touchdown late in the third quarter tied the game 24-24, but was only Riddick's second trip to the end zone this season. While the receiving back provides solid PPR value, his infrequent touchdown rate makes him a marginal asset in standard formats.