Lions' Theo Riddick: Compiles 730 total yards in 2017

Riddick (ribs) rushed 84 times for 286 yards and three touchdowns while securing 53 of 71 targets for 444 yards and two touchdowns across 16 games in 2017.

A perennial PPR asset, Riddick had another strong season as a pass-catching specialist for the Lions, ultimately grading out as Pro Football Focus' eighth-ranked tailback from a receiving standpoint. The Notre Dame product also fared better as a runner than his stats might indicate considering the Lions' offensive line was arguably the team's most underachieving position unit on the roster, one that also dealt with its fair share of injuries. With that said, Riddick's ascension to No. 1 on the depth chart was more a product of Detroit's lack of other quality options at the position than anything else, as Ameer Abdullah struggled his way out of the starting job and no other tailback proved capable of taking on a featured role. With Lions general manager Bob Quinn saying Detroit will "absolutely" add another runner to compete for the starting gig this offseason, per Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, it seems unlikely Riddick will remain atop his perch to start the 2018 campaign.