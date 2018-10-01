Lions' Theo Riddick: Contained by Cowboys
Riddick rushed once for seven yards while catching four of five targets for 20 yards during Sunday's 26-24 loss to the Cowboys.
This is the second time in four weeks that Riddick ultimately led the Lions backfield in playing time, but the running back's low usage yet again prevented him from making a significant fantasy contribution. Dating back to Week 16 of last season, Riddick hasn't found the end zone or topped 50 total yards in six consecutive regular-season games. With rookie Kerryon Johnson only likely to see his role expand as the rest of the season unfolds, there isn't much hope going forward for Riddick to consistently see the kind of workload that would make him a difference maker for fantasy purposes.
