Lions' Theo Riddick: Cut by Lions
Riddick was cut by Detroit on Saturday, The Lions Wire's Erik Schlitt reports.
Riddick was a favorite of prior offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter, but Matt Patricia and new offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell were evidently less appreciative. Riddick's elusiveness badly declined following his breakout season in 2015, when he caught 80 passes for 697 yards and three touchdowns on 99 targets. His highest yards per target total in the subsequent three years was just 6.3, and Riddick struggled as a runner throughout his career. With his passing game contributions declining, it was difficult to justify his $4.625 million cap hit in 2019. His exit might clear a path for sixth-round pick Ty Johnson to make the final roster as a rookie, while C.J. Anderson and Zach Zenner remain the presumed backups to Kerryon Johnson otherwise. Riddick's polish in passing functions could earn him a quick look somewhere else despite this setback.
