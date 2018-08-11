Lions' Theo Riddick: Doesn't play in preseason opener

Riddick did not participate in Friday's preseason opener against the Raiders.

The reasoning for Riddick's absence isn't clear, though the running back did miss practice time earlier in the week with an undisclosed injury. Regardless, rookie Kerryon Johnson was the running back who got the rep on the Lions' first third down of the game, which could be something to keep in mind in case Riddick misses any time in the regular season.

More News
Our Latest Stories