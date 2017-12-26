Lions' Theo Riddick: Easily leads backfield in snaps

Riddick rushed eight times for 16 yards while catching three of four targets for 23 yards during Sunday's 26-17 loss to the Bengals.

Riddick remained the starter and earned the lion's share of playing time among Detroit tailbacks, as he earned 40 snaps compared to 13 for Tion Green and 11 for Ameer Abdullah. However, he was hardly effective with his touches against a Bengals defense that's allowed the third-most PPR fantasy points to running backs this season -- though it's difficult to fault Riddick too much for his lack of productivity given the injuries that have ravaged his offensive line. The scatback will look to rebound in the season finale Sunday against a Packers team that's allowed the second-most receiving touchdowns to running backs in 2017.