Lions' Theo Riddick: Effective on ground in loss
Riddick rushed eight times for 47 yards and caught two of three targets for nine yards in Sunday's 14-13 loss to Buffalo.
Riddick was Detroit's leading rusher in this one, though Zach Zenner had the better overall performance with 45 yards and a short touchdown on 10 carries. Look for Riddick to be more involved as a receiver against the Vikings in Week 16, with Detroit likely to fall behind and employ a more pass-heavy formula.
