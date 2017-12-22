Lions' Theo Riddick: Fine for Week 16

Riddick (wrist) doesn't have a designation on the final injury report for Sunday's game in Cincinnati.

There was cause for concern when a wrist injury was reported, as Riddick had surgery on both wrists last December. It turns out the current issue is nothing serious, with Riddick managing full participation in every practice this week. He'll continue in his lead role against a slumping Cincinnati defense.

