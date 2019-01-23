Lions' Theo Riddick: Future uncertain

Riddick (groin) isn't guaranteed to remain with the Lions in 2019, Nate Atkins of MLive.com reports.

Detroit could reportedly save $3.4 million by setting Riddick free this offseason, a decision that to some degree will depend on how comfortable the organization is with Kerryon Johnson taking on an expanded role as a receiver. Given how Johnson (6.7 yards per catch, 5.5 yards per target) was more efficient than Riddick was both last season (6.3 YPC, 5.2 YPT) and as a rookie (6.5 YPC, 3.2 YPT) himself in 2013, the 2018 second-rounder showed promise as a pass catcher during his first professional go-around and he still has significant room to grow in the volume department. Riddick's chances of sticking around will further decline if the team brings back Zach Zenner, whose emergence down the stretch (8.0 YPC, 5.6 YPT) actually turned out to be the most efficient of the bunch in 2018, and he's only two years removed from a 2016 campaign in which he averaged a sterling 10.9 YPC and 8.5 YPT over 23 targets.