Lions' Theo Riddick: Held in check by G-men

Riddick rushed nine times for 20 yards and secured all three of his targets for 17 yards during Monday's 24-10 victory over the Giants.

Monday's game flow didn't offer the Lions offense many opportunities to air it out, which is clearly supported by the fact quarterback Matthew Stafford attempted a career-low 21 passes, so Detroit simply had no need to deploy an up-tempo, no-huddle offense in which Riddick typically thrives. Next week's matchup with 2016 MVP Matt Ryan and the high-powered Falcons offense should lend Riddick a more favorable game script to showcase his stellar receiving chops.