Lions' Theo Riddick: In line for starting duties Sunday
Riddick will likely draw the start at running back Sunday against the Ravens with Ameer Abdullah (neck), who is listed as questionable for the contest, not expected to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
While the prospect of more touches -- particularly on running downs -- heightens Riddick's fantasy value this week, it's worth noting that he has only averaged 3.5 yards per carry for his career and will draw a tough matchup against a Ravens run defense that has been one of the league's stingier units this season. If Riddick gets stuffed early and often, Dwayne Washington and Zach Zenner could rotate in more liberally on running downs, though Riddick should still continue to see his usual ample involvement as a pass catcher out of the backfield.
