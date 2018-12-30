Lions' Theo Riddick: Injures groin Sunday

Riddick suffered a groin injury during Sunday's game at Green Bay, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Prior to his departure in the third quarter, Riddick had four carries for 24 yards but hadn't been targeted by Matthew Stafford. If he doesn't return, Zach Zenner and LeGarrette Blount will finish out the contest as the Lions' available running backs.

