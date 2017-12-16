Lions' Theo Riddick: Injures wrist Saturday
Riddick is questionable to return to Saturday's contest against the Bears due to a wrist injury, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Riddick has a history with his wrists, both of which underwent surgery late in the 2016 campaign as a preventative measure. With most of the fourth quarter to play, he has a chance to reenter this Week 15 tilt. If not, Riddick will have posted eight carries for 49 yards and three receptions (on as many targets) for 12 yards while losing a fumble. For the time being, Tion Green and Ameer Abdullah will man the backfield.
More News
-
Lions' Theo Riddick: Transitioning to lead role•
-
Lions' Theo Riddick: Pair of scores in Week 14 win•
-
Lions' Theo Riddick: Scores rushing touchdown versus Ravens•
-
Lions' Theo Riddick: Starting Week 13•
-
Lions' Theo Riddick: In line for starting duties Sunday•
-
Lions' Theo Riddick: Totals 30 yards against Minnesota•
-
Week 15 DFS plays
Heath Cummings knows the Patriots and Steelers have the highest over/under of the week. There's...
-
Fantasy football: Avoid Lamar Miller
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's DFS advice
Jamey Eisenberg gives you two lineups to follow for DFS in Week 15 on FanDuel and DraftKin...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 15 TE sleepers
In a down week for tight ends, Charles Clay is one of several sleepers who can help you in...
-
Week 15 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.