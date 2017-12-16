Lions' Theo Riddick: Injures wrist Saturday

Riddick is questionable to return to Saturday's contest against the Bears due to a wrist injury, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Riddick has a history with his wrists, both of which underwent surgery late in the 2016 campaign as a preventative measure. With most of the fourth quarter to play, he has a chance to reenter this Week 15 tilt. If not, Riddick will have posted eight carries for 49 yards and three receptions (on as many targets) for 12 yards while losing a fumble. For the time being, Tion Green and Ameer Abdullah will man the backfield.