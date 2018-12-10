Lions' Theo Riddick: Leading receiver against Arizona
Riddick rushed six times for 28 yards and caught all four of his targets for 30 yards during Sunday's 17-3 victory over Arizona.
The Lions went with a ground-and-pound approach against a Cardinals defense that entered the game having allowed the tenth-least yards per pass attempt (7.2), as Detroit finished the game with 31 rushing attempts versus 23 pass attempts. Riddick ultimately tied for the team lead in targets while Kenny Golladay drew heavy coverage from a Patrick Peterson-led Cardinals secondary. Averaging 50 total yards over his last six games but still without a single touchdown on the season, Riddick will remain an uninspiring fantasy play in a Week 15 matchup with a strong Bills defense.
