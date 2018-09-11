Lions' Theo Riddick: Leads backfield in touches

Riddick rushed four times for 20 yards while securing five of seven targets for 15 yards during Monday's 48-17 loss to the Jets.

Riddick ultimately led the Lions backfield in touches, but not by much -- rookie Kerryon Johnson finished right behind him with eight. While the veteran firmly remains Detroit's preferred passing-down back, it wouldn't be a total surprise if he slightly loses his grip on the role as the season goes on given the potential Johnson is showing as a receiver. With that said, fellow tailback LeGarrette Blount sustained an apparent knee injury Monday, and if the early-down bruiser is forced to miss any time, both Riddick and Johnson could see a boost in playing time. Furthermore, if the Detroit defense is really as bad as they looked in Week 1, game script could frequently turn in Riddick's favor.

