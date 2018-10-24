Lions' Theo Riddick: Listed as non-participant

Riddick (knee) is listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's injury report, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.

Despite his presence at the open portion of practice, Riddick apparently didn't do enough to earn a 'limited' designation. An absence for Sunday's game against the Seahawks would allow Kerryon Johnson to get most of the work on passing downs for a second straight week, though Ameer Abdullah (ankle) will also be in line for some snaps if his own injury isn't too serious.

