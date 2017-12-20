Lions' Theo Riddick: Logs full practice
Riddick (wrist) was a full practice participant Wednesday, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.
Riddick hurt his wrist during Saturday's 20-10 win over the Bears, finishing with eight carries for 49 yards, three receptions for 12 yards and a lost fumble. The injury initially seemed concerning for a player who had surgery on both wrists last December, but it turns out Riddick is merely dealing with a minor issue. His ability to log a full practice suggests he should be able to continue with his leading role in the Detroit backfield for Sunday's game in Cincinnati.
