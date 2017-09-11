Lions' Theo Riddick: Logs receiving score in Week 1

Riddick rushed once for minus-one yard and caught six of seven targets for 27 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 35-23 victory over the Cardinals.

While Riddick saw significantly fewer carries than both Ameer Abdullah (15) and Dwayne Washington (six), he seemed to be the most effective tailback overall due to his proficiency in the passing game. Riddick was quite busy in that facet of the game, too, as Riddick's seven targets tied for second on the team behind Golden Tate. Because the Cardinals' stout defense did an excellent job of limiting his yards after the catch, Riddick only finished fifth in receiving yardage. Still seemingly locked into the third-down gig despite coming off double wrist surgery, Riddick will remain a quality option in PPR formats during next week's meeting with the Giants.