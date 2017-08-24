Play

Lions' Theo Riddick: Looking good at practice

While he's been held out as a precaution so far this preseason, Riddick (wrist) has impressed on the practice field, MLive.com's Kyle Meinke reports.

Bouncing back from December surgeries on both wrists, Riddick missed the first two preseason games and donned a non-contact jersey for most of training camp. The team hasn't expressed any concern regarding his Week 1 status, setting Riddick up for his usual role as a major pass-catching weapon out of the backfield. It's unclear if he has a shot to play in Friday's preseason game against the Patriots.

