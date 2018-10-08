Lions' Theo Riddick: Low usage against Packers
Riddick rushed three times for three yards and caught two of three targets for 20 yards during Sunday's 31-23 win over the Packers.
Not only has Riddick received just eight carries on the season, but he's seen five or less targets in three of five contests. With Detroit looking to give rookie Kerryon Johnson (knee) all the work he can handle, Riddick seems unlikely to suddenly see a spike in usage anytime soon. However, that sentiment would change if the injury Johnson sustained Sunday remains a concern after the team's Week 6 bye.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 5? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Week 5 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 Injury Report
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report to keep an eye on. Here's the latest heading...
-
LIVE: Week 5 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 5
-
Week 5 DFS Contrarian Plays
Philip Rivers and David Johnson headling Heath Cummings' Week 5 contrarian plays.