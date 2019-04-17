Lions' Theo Riddick: May not be cap casualty

Riddick is a candidate to open the 2019 season as the No. 2 running back despite the Lions' recent addition of C.J. Anderson and the re-signing of Zach Zenner, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

The report focuses on the fact that Riddick is making nearly double that of Anderson's and Zenner's combined contracts while suggesting the scatback may not be the cap casualty some have speculated him to be, given the fact that Detroit currently has the eighth-most cap space leaguewide, according to the NFLPA's most recent salary cap report. However, Birkett also notes that the Lions can move on from any three of these players with a minimal cap hit, so it appears the backup situation behind Kerryon Johnson could be a fluid situation as the offseason unfolds. Riddick was seen working out in a recent video on the team's Instagram page and appears to be recovered from the groin injury that prevented him from finishing the last season's Week 17 game against Green Bay.