Lions' Theo Riddick: Misses practice coming out of bye
Riddick was held out of Wednesday's practice due to a knee injury.
With no injury reported after a Week 5 loss to the Packers, it's possible Riddick hurt his knee during practice Monday or Tuesday. Whatever the case, an absence after a bye week isn't a good sign for his availability heading into Sunday's road game against the Dolphins. Kerryon Johnson and Ameer Abdullah would both be viable candidates to handle passing downs in the event of a Riddick absence.
