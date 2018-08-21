Lions' Theo Riddick: No practice Tuesday
Riddick didn't practice Tuesday, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.
Riddick curiously didn't play in the Lions' preseason opener, but his receiving chops were on full display this past Friday against the Giants. Among his 14 offensive snaps scattered between the first and second teams, he paced the team with 50 yards on his three catches (on three targets) and also added one carry for six yards. The reason for his absence Tuesday is unknown, but if it's an injury Riddick may be in danger of missing the all-important Week 3 of exhibition season Friday in Tampa Bay.
