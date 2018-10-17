Lions' Theo Riddick: Not participating Wednesday

Riddick (undisclosed) didn't take part in the portion of Wednesday's practice open to the media, Justin Rogers of The Detroit News reports.

Coming off the Lions' bye week, Riddick seemingly is dealing with some sort of injury. In the end, his level of participation and the reason his practice reps were impacted will be known upon the release of Wednesday's injury report.

