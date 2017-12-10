Lions' Theo Riddick: Pair of scores in Week 14 win

Riddick rushed 10 times for 29 yards and two touchdowns and brought in six of 10 targets for 64 yards in Sunday's 24-21 win over the Buccaneers.

With Ameer Abdullah (neck, coach's decision) inactive for a second consecutive week, Riddick cashed in on the ground for the second straight week. The veteran pass-catching back has surprisingly hit pay dirt on three occasions overall in the last pair of contests, while also rewarding fantasy owners with continued success in the passing game. Head coach Jim Caldwell's decision to keep Abdullah inactive Sunday reportedly had just as much to do with his recent ineffective play as with his injury, so Riddick looks primed to continue receiving extended opportunity for the final three games of the regular season. He'll look to build on his recent stretch of success versus the Bears in Week 15.