Lions' Theo Riddick: Plenty of receiving work in win
Riddick netted zero yards on his sole rush and brought in five of seven targets for 30 yards in the Lions' 20-19 win over the Panthers on Sunday.
As expected, Riddick served as a de facto possession receiver, often lining out in the slot in the absence of both Marvin Jones (knee) and the recently traded Golden Tate. Riddick's role remained the same even after Kerryon Johnson exited the game with a knee injury, and he'll likely be in for another heavy workload in the passing game versus the Bears in a Thanksgiving Day divisional showdown in four days.
