Lions' Theo Riddick: Prominent as pass catcher again

Riddick rushed twice for 12 yards and brought in all seven targets for 48 yards in the Lions' 23-16 loss to the Bears on Thursday.

As expected with both Kerryon Johnson and Marvin Jones down with knee injuries, Riddick saw a hefty workload. However, as customary, the majority was on the receiving end, as he paced the team in catches and checked in second in yardage through the air. Riddick's role figures to remain unchanged irrespective of Johnson's status, but a continued absence by Jones in Week 13 against the Giants will very likely lead to a solid target volume for Riddick.