Lions' Theo Riddick: Provides 53 total yards Sunday
Riddick rushed twice for eight yards and brought in four of five targets for 45 yards in Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Panthers.
The game script shaped up favorably for the pass-catching back, leading to his Riddick equaling his season best in receptions while establishing a new high-water mark in receiving yardage. The 26-year-old continues to see minimal opportunity on the ground, so the bulk of his fantasy production, as it typically has, is expected to come through the air. The Week 6 road showdown against the Saints could potentially shape up as another contest with conditions conducive to Riddick's skills.
