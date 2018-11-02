Lions' Theo Riddick: Ready to return
Riddick (knee) was a full practice participant Friday and has been cleared to return for Sunday's game at Minnesota, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.
With Riddick free of an injury designation for Sunday's game, Kerryon Johnson once again faces competition for passing-down snaps and targets. It'll be interesting to see if the Lions still keep Johnson on the field in some obvious passing situations after he caught six balls for 69 yards in last week's 28-14 loss to Seattle. The rookie has hauled in 21 of 26 targets this season, but Riddick has a much longer track record as one of the league's better pass-catching backs.
