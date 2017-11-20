Lions' Theo Riddick: Receives 10 touches
Riddick rushed nine times for 35 yards and secured one of two targets for four yards during Sunday's 27-24 victory over the Bears.
The nine carries tied Riddick's season high while his 10 total touches were the most he's seen since Week 2. He also finished the day having logged one more snap than starter Ameer Abdullah. Since Abdullah has struggled to move the ball consistently this season, it wouldn't be much of a surprise if the Lions continue to force Riddick's involvement. With that said, the pass-catching specialist has a tough matchup on deck Thursday against a Vikings defense that's allowed just 361 receiving yards to running backs in 2017, the fifth-lowest mark in the league.
More News
-
Lions' Theo Riddick: Catches touchdown in Week 10 win•
-
Lions' Theo Riddick: Busts big play in Lambeau•
-
Lions' Theo Riddick: Totals 45 yards•
-
Lions' Theo Riddick: Sees seven touches in loss to Saints•
-
Lions' Theo Riddick: Provides 53 total yards Sunday•
-
Lions' Theo Riddick: Totals 12 yards in Minnesota•
-
Drop A.P.? Bench Hunt and Goff?
Heath Cummings says you can cut loose on Adrian Peterson and Jared Goff owners need to find...
-
Early Week 12 Waiver Wire
Get a jump on the competition with Dave Richard's early look at the waiver wire after Sunday's...
-
Week 11 Rankings
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 11.
-
Week 11 DFS plays
Heath Cummings is looking at more of a stars and scrubs approach this week because of how much...
-
Week 11 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Lineup decisions are more crucial than ever. Dave Richard breaks down the matchups, stats and...
-
Week 11 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 11 kicks off.