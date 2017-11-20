Lions' Theo Riddick: Receives 10 touches

Riddick rushed nine times for 35 yards and secured one of two targets for four yards during Sunday's 27-24 victory over the Bears.

The nine carries tied Riddick's season high while his 10 total touches were the most he's seen since Week 2. He also finished the day having logged one more snap than starter Ameer Abdullah. Since Abdullah has struggled to move the ball consistently this season, it wouldn't be much of a surprise if the Lions continue to force Riddick's involvement. With that said, the pass-catching specialist has a tough matchup on deck Thursday against a Vikings defense that's allowed just 361 receiving yards to running backs in 2017, the fifth-lowest mark in the league.