Lions' Theo Riddick: Remains spectator for practice

Riddick (knee) didn't participate in the portion of Thursday's practice that was open to the media, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Riddick was spotted on the field for the Lions' first practice of the week Wednesday, but it appears he was only able to go through individual work, as he was listed as a non-participant on the team's initial injury report. The running back looks destined to earn the same designation Thursday, casting doubt about his availability for Sunday's game against the Seahawks. If Riddick is sidelined for a second straight contest, Kerryon Johnson would see increased work on passing downs, while Ameer Abdullah (ankle) would likely dress as the team's third-string back.