Lions' Theo Riddick: Remains spectator for practice
Riddick (knee) didn't participate in the portion of Thursday's practice that was open to the media, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Riddick was spotted on the field for the Lions' first practice of the week Wednesday, but it appears he was only able to go through individual work, as he was listed as a non-participant on the team's initial injury report. The running back looks destined to earn the same designation Thursday, casting doubt about his availability for Sunday's game against the Seahawks. If Riddick is sidelined for a second straight contest, Kerryon Johnson would see increased work on passing downs, while Ameer Abdullah (ankle) would likely dress as the team's third-string back.
More News
-
Lions' Theo Riddick: Listed as non-participant•
-
Lions' Theo Riddick: Suits up for practice Wednesday•
-
Lions' Theo Riddick: Ruled out for Week 7•
-
Lions' Theo Riddick: Absent from practice again•
-
Lions' Theo Riddick: Misses practice coming out of bye•
-
Lions' Theo Riddick: Not participating Wednesday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 8 things to know
There's a great opportunity for Doug Martin and Jordy Nelson; will they take advantage of...
-
Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks for Week 8
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule to give you his picks for risky starts,...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks: Week 8
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
It has been a stunning start to the season for Adrian Peterson, and Jamey Eisenberg expects...
-
Week 8 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 8 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...