Lions' Theo Riddick: Restricted during opening day of camp
Riddick (wrist) sported a non-contact jersey while taking part in mostly individual drills during Sunday's practice, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Riddick is working his way back from undergoing surgery on both wrists since last season. Those procedures limited his activity during OTAs, and although his wrists are reportedly structurally sound again, Riddick's involvement remained restricted to start camp Sunday. Given Riddick's importance in the Lions' passing game, it won't be surprising if Riddick is handled with care during the opening stages of practice and the preseason to ensure he feels as good as possible once Week 1 rolls around.
